Melvin “Mel” Eugene Burridge, Jr.
May 12, 1958 –
January 2, 2020
Melvin “Mel” Eugene Burridge, Jr., 61, surrounded by the family and friends he loved so dearly, went to be with the Eternal Father in his Heavenly Home on January 2, 2020, after his unexpected passing.
Mel was born in New Orleans on May 12, 1958 to his parents, Evelyn Bergeron Burridge and the late Melvin “Moby” Eugene Burridge Sr. He grew up in Freeport, Tx. and remained a part of the Brazoria County community throughout his life. Mel attended Brazosport High School, Brazosport College, Southwest Texas State University and received his Doctor of Jurisprudence from South Texas College of Law in 1989. After graduation, he received his license to practice law in 1990 and initially worked in private practice and then later for the Fort Bend County and Brazoria County District Attorneys’ offices. He went on to open his private practice of law in Angleton, Brazoria County, Texas, where he was honored to work with many fine lawyers and to honorably represent those in his community until his death.
Mel met the love of his life, Tracey Ann Raymond Burridge, in their first semester of law school and they married shortly thereafter in 1988. They were blessed with three wonderful children, Rachel, Abby, and Charlie, the center of their universe. Mel was a loving and adoring husband, father, son, brother, counselor and friend.
Mel enjoyed tennis, basketball, cycling, camping and a good game of cards. He was a prolific reader and always up for a hardy discussion. Mel will be remembered for his huge smile, deep laughter, warm heart, generosity of spirit, and cultivation of friends. Some of his happiest moments were sharing hamburgers with his children and their friends in their home.
Mel celebrated life by creating meaningful relationships with everyone he met. Mel saw no color or social class and his wealth was measured by the diversity of those he loved and enjoyed. He was most happy celebrating others’ accomplishments. Mel and his family were members of St. Helen Catholic Church, Pearland and Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Manvel. Mel faithfully studied The Bible, loved the Lord and was a faithful servant of The Master.
In his younger days, Mel was an officer and actively involved in the Freeport Jaycees. He volunteered his time on the Board of Directors of Communities in Schools of South East Harris and Brazoria Counties. He was a board member on the Stephen F. Austin Communities Health Network.
Mel was preceded in death by his father, Melvin “Moby” Burridge; and father-in-law, Charles Raymond, Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Tracey Raymond Burridge; his children Rachel Anne, Abigail Grace, and Charles Edward; his mother, Evelyn Burridge; his siblings, Stephanie (Mike) McClimon, Craig (Diana) Burridge, Jay (Sam) Burridge; mother-in-law, JoAnn Raymond; sister and brothers-in-law, Tammy (Paul) Brindley, Ty (Robin) Raymond; and ten nieces and nephews.
A rosary will be prayed on Friday, January 10th at 12:30 p.m. and a Memorial Mass will follow at 1:00 p.m. A reception will be held in the parish hall afterward. All services will be held at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 6502 County Road 48, Manvel, Texas 77578, Fr. Thomas V. Ponzini (Pastor).
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Communities in Schools of South East Harris and Brazoria County, 1600 East Highway 6, Ste. 423, Alvin, Texas 77511; 979-413-4500.
Honorary pallbearers will be Craig Burridge, Jay Burridge, Ty Raymond, Dr. Paul Brindley, Tim Kelley, Stuart Farmer, Neil Woodward, Ed Gonzales, Ricky Tonnesen, Mark Beers, Honorable Keith Giblin.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.