Heather Elizabeth Hosack Ochoa
August 13, 1969-
July 31, 2019
Heather Ochoa, 49, a resident of Houston, Tx. went home to be with our Lord on July 31, 2019.
Heather will be missed and lovingly remembered by her parents, Richard and Mary Jo Hosack; her children, Christopher Warren and Elizabeth Ochoa; her brothers, David and his wife Patti of Richwood and Mark and wife Susan of Sun River, OR; three nephews, Josh, Ty Hunter, and Spencer; two nieces, Lauren and Sarah; other extended family members.
A service of remembrance will be held on Saturday, August 10th at 1:00 p.m. in chapel at First United Methodist, Lake Jackson. Reception to follow.
