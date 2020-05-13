Lawrence “Larry” Allison Ellis
(1941- 2020)
Lawrence Allison Ellis, 78, of Lake Jackson, Texas passed away on April 21, 2020 at Kindred Hospital in Houston, Texas due to health complications stemming from his COPD illness. Lawrence was born to Theodore Jackson Ellis and Beulah Demarice Foley Ellis as the youngest of eight siblings on September 21, 1941 in Farrar, Limestone County, Texas.
Lawrence’s sharp intellect allowed him to excel in his professional endeavors in the electrical supply and software development industries. He worked his way up from the warehouse to the management ranks at Reichardt Electric where he spent a large span of his career. Lawrence concluded his career at IHS Markit as a materials analyst and project leader until his retirement in 2012.
Over the years Lawrence enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was an avid sports fan with a particular interest in baseball, boxing and college football. Lawrence also enjoyed watching action films and Westerns. While generally a quiet and private man, Lawrence possessed an undeniable wit and charm that often emerged in the company of close friends and family.
Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore Jackson Ellis and Beulah Demarice Foley Ellis; his sisters, Willie Mae “Bae” Ellis Tumlinson, Francis Ellis Case, Ozie Lee Ellis Lewis and Vera Ellis Copeland; and his brothers, Happy Jack Ellis, Zebbie Jackson “Bo” Ellis and James Franklin Ellis.
Lawrence is survived by his daughter, Allison (Ahmad) Soueid; his two grandchildren, Michael and Hannah Soueid; and his numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, Lawrence had a private burial at Restwood Memorial Park in Clute, Texas. Memories and condolences may be shared online at RestwoodFuneralHome.com
