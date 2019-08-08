Rebecca J. Rangel
Rebecca J. Rangel, 63, of Freeport, TX passed away on August 5, 2019.
Rebecca was born on November 12, 1955 in Orange County, California.
She loved spending time with her family, playing cards and bingo. She enjoyed sewing, cooking and baking. Becky made the best strawberry pie, no lie! She always made sure to feed you if you stopped by to visit. Becky looked forward to the weekends when her and her best friend, Trudy, would go bargain hunting, plant shopping, eat out or just simply be in each others company. She was a momma to many, but the greatest mother of all to her three boys.
Rebecca was preceded in death by her father, Raul; her husband, Manuel; and her grandchildren, Manuel III, Glenn and Isabel.
She is survived by her mother, Maria; her son, David his wife, Jessica and his children, Lissettte, David Ryan Jr and Miracle; her son, Benjamin; her son Manuel II his wife Anabel his children, Romeo, Alize, Grace, Helio, Carolina, and Mila.
A viewing will be held from 5 to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, August 11 at Restwood Funeral Home. A celebration of Rebecca Rangel’s life will take place at Restwood Funeral Home in Clute, TX at 10:30 a.m., Monday, August 12, 2019. Burial will immediately follow.
Pallbearers will be Romeo C. Rangel, David R. Rangel Jr., Helio Guajardo III, Reymundo Muñoz, Virgil Malatek and Saul Castillo Jr.
