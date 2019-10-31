John Henry Maier
John Henry Maier, born September 21, 1934 in Ocean Springs, Mississippi died October 27, 2019 in Lake Jackson, Texas.
John moved to Texas at the age of 18 to begin a career with The Dow Chemical Company, where he worked until his retirement in 1985.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Elmira Thompson and Eugene Maier, Sr.; brothers Eugene Maier, Jr. and Harvey Maier; sisters Isabel Gore, Louise Short, Alice Patronas, Ola Patronas, and Delores Grivas.
John is survived by his wife of 60 years, Barbara Maier; daughters Libby Tucker (Norman), Charlotte Garwood (Bill), and Theresa Brown; grandchildren Justin Tucker (Anna), Cody Tucker, Christine Garwood, Megan Gentile (Ryan), Ashley Disogra, Alexandra Brown, and Austin Brown; great-grandchildren Mason and Logan Tucker and Claire and Emma Gentile.
We would like to give special thanks to Wayland and Felix with A * Med Community Hospice for their care and compassion in our loved one’s final days.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
