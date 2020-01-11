Dorothy Frances Wilbeck
June 8, 1938 –
January 9, 2020
Dorothy Frances Wilbeck, Daughter of late John T and Mary E Williams was born June 8, 1938 in Angleton, Texas. She attended public school in Angleton and later graduated from St. Thomas University in Houston, Texas with a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology. Dorothy’s life was centered around service to God and others as she was a dedicated Catholic and active member of her community.
Dorothy was joined in holy matrimony to John Wilbeck in January of 1962. The two were blessed with five children, 12 grandchildren, and two great grandchildren and others she considered her own. She was surrounded by this loving group when she passed on to her heavenly home on Thursday, January 9th in Angleton, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her father, John and mother, Mary Williams; brothers, John and Gilbert; and sisters, Mary and Amy.
Dorothy was a loving care giver to more than 150 foster children from 1967 to the day she passed. She believed children are gifts from God and she worked to protect and nurture all she came to know. Dorothy was instrumental in the creation of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic School in Richwood, Texas where all her grandchildren attended as well as hundreds of local children who came to know God in a deeper sense. Dorothy was honored by several organizations because of her hard work and dedicated heart. Some of these honors include Citizen of the Year 1979 by the Guntersville Pilot Club, Humanitarian Award 1990 by the Angleton Knights of Columbus, and The Distinguished Alumni Award from St. Thomas University in 1996 to name a few.
As a decedent of Stephen F Austin’s Old 300, Dorothy was a dedicated member of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas and worked tirelessly for many years to maintain the Stephen F . Austin statue site as well as bring Texas History alive to hundreds of school children in the area.
Later in life she began working in the Prison Ministry and modeled God’s love and mercy to the women she came to know and love.
Dorothy’s legacy of love will forever be cherished by her husband of 57 years, John Wilbeck. Dorothy “momma” is deeply missed by her children and their spouses, who she counted as her own, Mary and Patrick Soisson, Martha and Rick Eighme, Margaret and Harland Hoppock, Chris Wilbeck, and Tom and Vicky Wilbeck and Deon and Deshaun Alexander. Dorothy “Mimi” will forever be a guiding force in the lives of her grandchildren Katherine and Elizabeth Soisson, Mary Frances and spouse Stephen Williams, Hunter and spouse Lizzette Eighme, Kaitlin Eighme, Zach and spouse Melanie Eighme, Colton Meadows, Hannah Meadows, Gabe and Michael Hoppock, Christen and Kate Wilbeck, Sarah Wilson, Rachel Vicente, Ashley Collins, Josh and Abby Wilbeck as well as her great grandchildren Ellie Grace and Emmi Lou Williams. Dorothy is survived by her brother, Joe Williams, Sister, Bobbye Peltier, and sister, Cecilia Seibert as well as a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral Mass will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 13, 2020 at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Angleton. Visitation will be held Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. with the Roasry being recited at 3:30 p.m. at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Contributions may be made to Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church memorial fund.
