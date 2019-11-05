John Henry Flickinger
John Henry Flickinger of Houston, Texas passed away on October 21, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was 74.
Born in Alliance, Ohio, John was the son of the late Gustav Adolph Flükiger and Antonie Katherine Kornelli Kunz and brother of the late Gus Gordon Flickinger and Elizabeth Helen Smith. John was an accomplished student graduating as valedictorian and class president of Marlington High School and receiving a National Elks Scholarship to attend Purdue University. After graduating from Purdue in 1967 with a B.S. in Chemistry, he began a 32-year career with Dow Chemical.
After a career that took him across the United States, down to Brazil and back to Texas, John retired from Dow Chemical only to start a second career as a mental health professional. He earned a Masters of Psychology from Houston Baptist University and went on to serve the greater Houston community as a Licensed Professional Counselor at the Mental Health Mental Retardation Authority of Harris County and with the Crisis Intervention Response Team of the Houston Police Department for over 10 years.
After retiring from mental health, John devoted himself to volunteering as a Texas Master Gardner and Master Naturalist in Brazoria County. He also enjoyed researching his Swiss and German heritage, decorating for the Christmas holidays and taking wine trips around the world with his dear friends from Dow. Those who knew John remember him as the world’s greatest father, an honest and reliable co-worker and a thoughtful, truthful and dependable friend.
He is survived by his son, John Brian Flickinger (Lauren); his brother, Willi Max Flickinger (Sue); his nieces and nephew, Katherine Harris (Mark), Linda Lemmon (Gary), LiAnne Lammert, Katherine Espy and Matthew Smith (Chris); and his former spouse, Joan Christine Pinotti.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, November 8 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Michael’s Church on 1801 Sage Road in Houston, Texas with Father Leon Strieder presiding.
