Henry Wayne Foster
Hank was born in Ganado, TX on October 18, 1952 and left us on August 15, 2019 at age 66 after an almost two year battle with glioblastoma brain cancer.
He grew up in Robstown, TX where he married the love of his life, Kathy Wynn on August 25, 1972. They moved to West Columbia in 1975 so that Kathy could be a stay at home mom. He went to work at Dow Badische and retired from BASF after 38 years. He always believed that he worked with a great group of guys.
He and his six brothers achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. He always remembered the Scout motto of being prepared; illustrated by his lawnmower/tractor graveyard. Because you never know when you might need a part; be it 5, 10 or 30 years down the road. He was usually found in his shop fixing something or doing wood work. He didn’t like to throw anything away and his shop looks like structured chaos. But his sons and grandsons knew not to mess with his stuff, because he knew where everything was; right down to the board under the other boards under the box in the far back corner of the shop.
Hank was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed being on the bingo crew and always had a lot of laughs with the guys. After his retirement he was able to spend time doing repairs at the hall.
His family was always his top priority. Through the years he was the rock to be counted on when help was needed. He loved his grandchildren and was always ready to attend events: football games, baseball games, soccer games, band concerts, school programs. He enjoyed going camping and taking vacations.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 47 years, Kathy; his sons, Nathan (Becky), Brian, Brandon (Reece); grandchildren, Drew (Kristen), Jonathan (Paige), Cameron, Lauren, Dylan, Zayne, Jacob, Caitlin and Jenna; great-grandchildren, Knoxlee, Kreed and Nash (coming in December); special family friends, Tammy Galvan, Sophie Galvan and Collin Heidaker; brothers, Mike (Trish), Jerry (Dale), George, Joe (Teresa) Pat (Tammy); and sister-in-law, Judy; brother-in-law, Billy Wynn; sisters-in-law, Joyce Moore (Andy), Ginna Trejo (Eric) and Jane Domingue (Randy); also, numerous nephews, nieces and cousins, all whom he loved dearly. He will be remembered by them as Hank is the greatest.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, Nathaniel; his parents, Henry and Jo Beth Foster; brother, Timmy Foster; and parents-in-law, Bill and Edna Wynn.
All services will be at Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia on Saturday, August 24th. A rosary will be recited at 1:00, visitation will be at 2:00 and memorial service at 3:00.
Special love and thanks to his daughter, Becky Foster. Her loving care brought him immeasurable comfort. Also, thanks to his nephew, Donald Foster, for his attentive care.
