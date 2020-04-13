Margarette “Tootie” Berryhill Smith
Margarette “Tootie” Berryhill Smith, age 85, passed from this life on April 11, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Tootie was born to Earnest Francis Berryhill and Zelma Fregia Berryhill, on April 10, 1935, in Hardin, Texas.
Mother was a homemaker who loved to quilt, make floral arrangements, work in her flower beds, and was called on by her family for medical advice (we lovingly called her “Dr. Smith”).
Those who are left to cherish her memory are her children, Beverly (Mike) Thomas of Angleton, Texas; Kay Kopycinski of Danbury, Texas; Fay Smith of Angleton, Texas; Carol (Bobby) Rausheck of Danbury, Texas; and Rocky (Jeri) Smith of Kountz, Texas; 10 Grandchildren; 16 Great-Grandchildren; and sisters Mary Taylor of Liberty, Texas; and Elaine Fregia of Danbury, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Ray Smith, her parents, sisters Christine Taylor and Emma Nugent, brothers Ernest Berryhill and Jim Berryhill.
Tootie was a member of the Neuville Baptist Church in Neuville, Texas.
During the coronavirus crisis, the family plans to have a small private graveside service at Antioch Church of Christ in San Augustine, Texas.
