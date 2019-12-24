Martin Frank Pesek
July 24, 1931 –
December 19, 2019
Martin Frank Pesek, 88, passed away on December 19, 2019 in Houston, Texas. He was born in Sweet Home, Texas to parents Martin and Matilda Pesek on July 24, 1931. Martin and his wife, Helen, enjoyed gardening and traveling the country on their many trips with the camping club.
Martin was preceded in death by his loving wife, Helen Pesek parents, Martin E Pesek, Matilda (Berkovsky) Pesek brother, Laddie Pesek and wife Mildred nephew, Robert “Bobby” Pesek father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charles and Cecelia Dornak brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Leo and Billie Dornak and daughter-in-law, Lisa Puckett Pesek.
Left to cherish his memory Dwayne M. Pesek, Ervine and Lucille Dornak, Alan and Kristi Dornak, Donna and Toby Smith, Father Melvin Dornak, John and Lea Dornak, Karen and Mark Hafner, Jenny and Richard Poppe, Charlene and Alan Janak, Dale and Nancy Pesek, Kathryn Pesek and all their families.
The family will receive friends for a visitation 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at SouthPark Funeral Home, 1310 North Main St., Pearland, Texas 77581 a funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at St. Helen’s Catholic Church. 2209 Old Alvin Rd., Pearland, Texas 77581 with a burial to follow at SouthPark Cemetery.
