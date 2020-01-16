Joseph “Jody” Wesley Macek Jr.
Joseph “Jody” Wesley Macek Jr. of Freeport, TX was called home by our Heavenly Father on January 11, 2020 at the age of 80. He was born to Joseph Wesley Macek Sr. and Edith Mildred Macek on May 18, 1939.
He is survived by his loving wife Patricia Ann Mendek; children Dawna Macek Ferrell, Joseph Wesley Macek III, Jarrett Beecher Macek, Jessica Idell Stell, and Matthew Ryan Macek; 8 grandchildren; and his sister Jo Ann Shelton.
He graduated from Brazosport High School. He was an expert marksman in the U.S. Marine Corps. He worked at Dow Chemical for over 30 years. He was an avid outdoors man and loved to hunt and fish. His favorite pastime was playing cards with his buddies. He will be truly missed by his family and many friends.
A memorial will be held at the Freeport Lions Club at 1224 N. Gulf Blvd. Between 2 and 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 18.
