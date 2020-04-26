Maria P. Salas
January 14, 1945 –
April 18, 2020
Maria P. Salas, age 75, went to be with the Lord on April 18, 2020. She passed away peacefully at home. Her journey began on January 14, 1945 in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico to Antonio and Josefina Juarez.
Maria was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Marco Salas; and her brother, Marco Hernandez.
Maria is survived by her loving husband, Manuel Salas; her children, Manuel Salas Jr. (Mona Lisa), Luis Salas (Lecia), Maria Brooks (Kevin), Michael Salas (Nicole); along with numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Maria was a devoted and loving wife to her true love, Manuel, of 60 years. They fell in love at 14 and married in March of 1966, when they were both 21. She was not only a wife, but also mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and an all-around great friend. She enjoyed lots of things, one of which was traveling all over the world: Europe, Canada, Spain, Amsterdam, South America are just some of the places her travels took her. She enjoyed caring for her flowers, plants, her dog (Dolly), going to garage sales, eating McDonald’s, watching and caring for birds, and was a good cook as well.
Maria loved to pull jokes on people and was quite the little jokester. Another thing she loved was music, and along with that came the dancing, and oh boy could she tear up the dance floor! You could say that she and her husband were “The Party Crashers”. It didn’t matter who, where, or when, if they heard of a party they would show up regardless just to dance. She was an outgoing person, always on the go. She enjoyed life to the fullest.
Maria always had a smile on her face. She adored her family every moment of her life, and was filled with with laughter and love.
God saw you were getting tired, he kept your beautiful heart beating for so many years knowing your heart was broken into pieces in 1982. God knew he had to keep you going for your other kids, because they were so young and needed you. Still the time has come, and He whispered into your ear, as He wrapped you in His arms and said “come to me”. Slowly your heart stopped beating. You can rest now, no more pain. You can enjoy being with your baby (son) in a field of flowers, with the birds chirping and singing, music playing, and you and baby Marco dancing together again. You made us be strong and fight and to never give up, and we never will.
