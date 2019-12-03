Gene Gonzales, Sr.
Gene Gonzales, Sr. from Angleton, TX, passed away unexpectedly November 25, 2019 at the age of 66. A master machinist, Gene born and raised on the East Side of Freeport, TX.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Josie Gonzales. He is also survived by his three children, Blanche M. Gonzales, Gene Gonzales, Jr., and Kimberly A. Gonzales; along with several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
There was nothing that Gene could not fix. He was a devoted father, who loved his family, friends, and his hometown with all his heart. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone that he loved; he will be missed deeply.
A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with a Visitation beforehand at 1:00 p.m. at Palms Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home ~ Angleton, Texas
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.