Everett “Jake” Jacob
June 9, 1926 –
February 23, 2020
Everett “Jake” Jacob of Goliad, TX passed away peacefully at his home on February 23, 2020. Jake was born in Yorktown, TX on June 9, 1926 to the late Werner “Bonnie” Jacob and Emily “Millie” Schmid Jacob.
Jake attended Yorktown High School graduating in 1943. Following high school, he studied mechanical engineering at Texas A&M before joining the US Army serving in WWII. Ultimately Jake received his BS and MS degrees from Oklahoma A&M in 1948/49.
Jake joined Dow Chemical as an engineer in 1950. He had an illustrious career with Dow serving as General Manager of both the Louisiana and Texas Divisions, and retiring as the Director of Engineering and Construction Services of Dow U.S. in 1981.
After retirement Jake spent his time volunteering his computer expertise to various charitable organizations.
Jake was predeceased by wives LaFaye Hadley Jacob and Agatha Holland Jacob; daughter Jane Ellen Jacob; and beloved partner, Audrey Ellison.
Jake is survived by a sister Bonnie Bailey; three daughters Victoria James (Joe Gonzales), Mary Burns (Edward), and Melissa Jacob (Rick Inskeep); five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; two step grandchildren and two step great-grandchildren; two nephews and one niece.
A celebration of life will be held at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Parish Hall, 137 S. Chilton in Goliad at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 7th. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the charity of your choice.
