William Calvin Wilson, III
“Champ”
November 10, 1969 –
February 16, 2020
Funeral Services for William “Champ” Wilson, 50, of Angleton, Texas, will be Saturday, February 22, 2020, beginning at 10:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 219 N. Arcola St., Angleton. Rev. Leon Robinson, Officiate, Rev. Kylyn Taylor, Eulogist. Visitation will be, Friday 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Gardner’s Funeral Home, 507 W. Orange, Angleton, TX. Interment will at Paradise Cemetery in Brazoria, TX.
He entered into eternal rest, Sunday, February 16, 2020, peacefully in his home.
He attended the Angleton Independent School District, during his school years Champ lettered in Football and Baseball. He obtained his Black Belt and was an instructor for Kickboxing. For several years, he played men softball with the Gladdiators, he and his teammates became one big happy family. He was known for calling and checking on everyone in the family on a daily basis. He had a personality that was gravitated by everyone that knew him.
He leaves memories to his dedicated parents, Deacon William and Mrs. Ary Lee Wilson, his children, Jasmine Wilson, Ebony Wright-Brazzle (Denaya), Christopher Stone, and Cassandra Moreno (Angel); his daughter-in-law Nyeisha Darthard; his grandmother, Margaret Quiller, his aunts, Bessie Higgins, Viola White, Mary Coleman (Frank), and Jacquelyn Coleman (Kirk); his uncle, Lawrence Quiller (Sandra); his grandchildren, Marriah, William, Isiah, Serinity, Sa’niya, Saianna, Sariyah, Cateleya, Khaleesi, and Syah, his god-sister Tamara McEloy; and a host of cousins, and friends.
Pallbearers are, Sandy Quiller, Dick Hollaway, Cedric Cooks, Quinton Higgins, Bobby Pierce, Willie Runolds, Carey White, Wayne Price, Dean Jones, and Kris Quiller.
Final and Most Sacred Arrangements Entrusted To: Gardner’s Funeral Home in Angleton, Texas, (979) 849-6379.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at gardnerfuneralhome.net.
