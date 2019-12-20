Johnnie Sue Crouch
Funeral Services for Johnnie Sue Crouch, 72, of Brazoria will be Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Victory Fellowship and Cowboy Church in Brazoria with Jacob Akins officiating. Burial will follow at Brazoria Cemetery in Brazoria, TX.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Brazoria.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to her family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com.
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria at (979) 798-9113.
