Cynthia Denine Morgan
August 20, 1965 –
November 3, 2019
Cynthia Denine Morgan was born in Dallas, TX on August 20, 1965 and passed on November 3, 2019 with her family at her side.
Cindy is survived by her husband, Clinton Morgan; her son, Gregory Bratcher and family; her daughter, Tiffany Bratcher and family; her parents, Ronnie and Wanda Hunter; her siblings, Michelle Sholar and family, Jeana Brooks and family, Chrystal Andrews and family, Cliff Brooks, Randall Maynard, Ronnie Hunter II and family and Justin Hunter and family. She’ll also be missed by her grandchildren and multiple nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brother Christopher Brooks.
The Pallbearers will be Travis Ricca, Taylor Ricca, Tay Young, Kedrian Furtch, Ryan McNutt and John McCann.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Brandon Lawson and David Thompson.
The visitation will be held at Lakewood Funeral Chapel on November 8th, from 6 p.m. — 8 p.m. Services will be officiated by Chaplain Jim Martin on November 9th at the Lakewood Funeral Chapel, 98 N. Dixie Dr., Lake Jackson, TX at 10:00 a.m. with graveside services to follow at Brazoria Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lakewoodfuneralchapel.com
