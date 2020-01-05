Wallace Loyd Schlemmer
December 31, 1922 –
January 1, 2020
Wallace Loyd Schlemmer of Jones Creek passed away just after midnight on January 1, 2020. He was born on December 31, 1922 to parents Albert and Eula Bell (Angel) Schlemmer near Cameron, Texas, which made him exactly 97 years old, after his birthday on New Years Eve. Since his mother’s maiden name was Angel, we always joked that he was “only half Angel”, but he has gained his full wings and is now an Angel in Heaven.
Wallace married the love of his life, Margaret Estell Barr, in April 1949, and they recently celebrated their 70th anniversary. He proudly served in the US Naval Construction Battalion “Seabees” from January 1943 to his discharge from Camp Wallace in November 1945.
Wallace was a “jack of all trades”, having been an iron worker, oilfield worker, welder, telephone linesman, and shrimp boat owner. He owned a grocery store, ice cream soda shop, dry cleaners, glass shop, and hamburger drive-in in Bay City. He worked in a seafood market, and operated a café in Freeport with the contract to feed the Texas National Guard during the aftermath of Hurricane Carla. He was a car salesman, band manager, and ran a resale shop. In his later years, he became a licensed massage therapist and massage therapy instructor.
In his spare time, he worked as an auctioneer, helped with youth groups at the local church, and took voice lessons to become a singer. Wallace was the proverbial clown and jokester with a variety of costumes to accompany the comedy skits that he performed at local nursing homes in his younger days.
Wallace was a Master Mason, being a member of the Masonic Grand Lodge of Texas for 65 years.
Wallace was preceded in death by his beloved Margaret, by only 36 days, so they can continue to take care of each other forever now. He was also preceded by his parents; sisters, Edith Sims and Amy Coker; and his faithful dog, Curly.
Wallace is survived by his two sons, Robert Schlemmer and Sue, and Gordon Schlemmer and his wife Laura; and sister, Bobbie Spoonts.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Rick Spoonts, Dean Angel, Rocky Thomas, and John LeBlanc.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Alkesh Amin for his care of Wallace for the past few years, and the staff at Woodlake Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clute where Wallace resided for the past year and half.
Funeral Service will be at Lakewood Funeral Chapel in Lake Jackson/Clute on Wednesday, January 8 at 11 a.m., with private burial at Gulf Prairie Cemetery in Jones Creek. Visitation with the family will be at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, preceding the service.
Funeral arrangements are by the Turner family of Lakewood Funeral Chapel.
