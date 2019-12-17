Christa Lee DiGuardi
Christa Lee DiGuardi was born in Angleton, Texas on November 9, 1924. Christa lived in College Station, Texas when she suffered a massive stroke. She worked at Dow Chemical in Freeport, Texas for 34 years.
Christa is survived by her children and their spouses, Elizabeth (Leo) Rogers, Philip DiGuardi Jr., Joan (Mike) Hyden, Gwen (Bob) Nelson, and Edward (Joyce) DiGuardi; sister, Dorothy Gilliam; brothers, Thomas and Robert Hall; and 11 grandchildren and 23 grandchildren.
The love for her family and friends will be remembered and cherished.
Christa was preceded in death by her husband, Philip J. DiGuardi; her son-in-law; a daughter-in-law; and two grandsons.
Father Canizarez from St. Michael’s Catholic Church will conduct graveside services at Restwood Memorial Park, in Clute, Texas on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.