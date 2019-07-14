Michael Dean Smith
February 28, 1948 — July 5, 2019
Michael Smith, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away Friday, July 5th. He was a man who loved being outdoors, whether it was fishing, hunting, or just being with family. He took his sons with him wherever he went and taught them everything he knew. He made lifelong friends with the people he met and his generosity toward others was unmatched. He met his wife when they were kids and neighbors in Beaumont, Tx at the age of five. They started dating after college and married shortly after.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Bobbie Smith, of Luling, Tx;and brother, Calvin Smith, of Houston.
After 40 years of marriage he is survived by his wife, Janet Smith, of West Columbia Tx; his two sons, Robert Smith and fiancé, Erica Landriault, of Canyon Lake, Tx and Christopher Smith and wife, Brittany Smith, of Sweeny, Tx; his three grandchildren, Katelynn Landriault, Emma Smith, and Riley Smith; his aunt, Jimmy Livingston, of Bridge City Tx; his aunt, RayNell McCommon, of New London, Tx; and cousin, Misty McCommon, of Lindale, Tx.
