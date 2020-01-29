Mark Allen Glenn
January 8, 1993 –
January 26, 2020
It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of our beloved, Mark Allen Glenn, who gained his wings on January 26, 2020. He was born January 8, 1993, to Dawn and Richard Glenn, in Angleton, Texas.
He touched so many lives with his smile; our beloved, shining, happy boy, the light of our lives and star of our hearts, and leaves us smiling through our tears. He was joy personified.
Mark was cared for and loved at home, growing up in Lake Jackson with his siblings, George Glenn and Sarah Scott. Mark and George both had cerebral palsy, however, that did not affect them enjoying life to the fullest. Mark and George were the best of friends; they enjoyed laughing and watching TV together. Mark and George inspired their sister to become a nurse from the compassion and patience they taught her. Mark had a smile that could touch every corner of your heart and light up even the darkest of days.
Mark graduated from Brazoswood High School in 2012. He never knew what it was to want, his mom and dad made sure he never wanted for anything. Some of his favorite activities that he loved was going to the casino in Louisiana with mom and dad to see all the lights and sounds or to Chuck E. Cheese with his three nephews, Cameron, Sean and Ethan. He also enjoyed lying in bed with mom and dad, watching TV and snuggling. He was very vocal, loved to sing his own songs from his heart and liked to keep mom and dad awake all night to play.
He is gone from this world, but his memory lives on in the hearts of all who knew him.
Mark was predeceased by his brother George Allen Glenn and grandfather Norman Chester.
He survived by his parents, Dawn and Richard Glenn; sister, Sarah and her husband Harvey Scott; nephews, Cameron, Sean and Ethan Scott; and Aunt Debbie.
Palms Funeral Home has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements and is where services are taking place.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020. The family encourages all who knew Mark to attend, to share memories and celebrate his life.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.