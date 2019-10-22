Laurence James McIver
Laurence (Larry) James McIver, 63, broke his earthly bonds on Saturday, October 12, 2019; heaven gained a wise and witty angel. He was born on July 17, 1956, in Seguin, TX.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, James and Elizabeth McIver of Lake Jackson.
He is survived by five siblings, Shirley Allen and husband Sam of Richwood, Betty Glenewinkel of New Braunfels, Dorothy Bested and husband Harry of Seguin, Jerry Bing of San Marcos, and Marry Wooten and husband Kenneth of Lake Jackson; one aunt, Louise Johnson of College Station; cousins, Rick and Brenda Johnson of New Braunfels, Time and Cindy Johnson of College Station, and Linda Brown of Fort Worth. He had numerous loved nieces and nephews.
Larry grew up in Lake Jackson, and was part of the Brazoswood Class of 1974. He spent many years with the local Boy Scouts. He enjoyed spending time doing amateur archeology here with his father and many others. Many of the artifacts they recovered are on display at the Brazosport Museum of Natural Science and History.
After graduation, he attended Texas Tech University, where he completed his degrees in anthropology and geography. He went on the have a long career in the Civil Service branch of the government, working with land leasing, lighthouse restoration and inspections with the Coast Guard, and many other assignments that he loved. His work took him all over the country and travel on of his joys. The wanderlust had a strong hold on him. He was always on the lookout for a new destination.
Larry worked tirelessly with the Muscular Dystrophy Association and American Disabilities Association. He received numerous awards and recognitions for his commitment in these areas. He was diagnosed with Becker’s MD at the age of 17, and fought valiantly to continue to live and work independently for as long as he was able. He spent his life always moving forward, strong in his work ethic, devoted to doing all he could to help remove barriers for others in his situation.
Larry’s favorite music was country music. His favorite singer was Willie Nelson, so next time you hear old Willie sing a song, think about Larry. He would like that.
A memorial service for Larry will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., at the Covenant Presbyterian Church in Lake Jackson.
The family asks in lieu of flowers, that you might donate to the charity of your choice, the Muscular Dystrophy Association, Hope Hospice, or the scholarship program at Brazoswood High School.
