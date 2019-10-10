James Cohen McKenzie, Jr.
January 27, 1956 — September 30, 2019
A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. ~ 4:00 p.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson, TX.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to his family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com.
Final Arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria. (979) 798-9113.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.