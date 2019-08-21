R.B. Blake
R.B. Blake, of Freeport, TX passed away peacefully in his home on August 18, 2019 at the age of 76. He was born to Richard and Rosalee Blake on April 7, 1943 in Houston, TX. R.B. married Wanda Fay Whitten in Houston, TX on November 3, 1962.
R.B. was self-employed most of his life. He owned Homestead Boiler and Welding Works and spent many years as a contractor with Anheuser Busch in Houston, TX. His love of salt water fishing and the coast brought him to Freeport in 1988. He was an entrepreneur and always had incredible vision for his next business venture. He made a home for his family here on the coast and built Bridge Bait under the Surfside Bridge. After running it successfully for many years, he sold it as he already had his next business venture in mind. R.B. got into the boat stall business and built numerous stalls in multiple areas here on the coast. He then decided to get into partnership with Kenny Chaney. They jumped in with both feet to build K.C.’s on the Creek and never looked back. They have been successfully running not only K.C’s but also developed K.C.’s RV Park and built many more boat stalls.
R.B. never retired, and definitely never slowed down a day in his life. R.B.’s life changed for the better in 2007 and again in 2010 with the birth of his great-granddaughters, Madison Rose and Ava Grace. He certainly adored them and they were the center of his universe. He loved teaching them to fish, catch mud minnows and just spending time with them. He also cherished teaching Ava to play guitar.
R.B. was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Blake and Rosalee Berry; and his daughter, Ricki Lynn Blake.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Wanda Blake; his sister, Joanne (Rick) Jordan; brother, Ken (Jerry) Blake; granddaughter, Lanea (Bobby) Jones; and great-granddaughters, Madison Rose and Ava Grace Jones.
A Celebration of R.B.’s Life will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Restwood Funeral Home in Clute, Texas. The graveside service will follow immediately after the Celebration of Life service.
Serving as pallbearers are Kenny Chaney, Bobby Jones, Travis Gunnels, Cpt. Jack Hammonds, Chuck Best, Cody Hayes and Lonnie Blake. Honorary pallbearers are Eddie Mills, Don Ford, Rusty Rice, Jack Ivy, Roger Coday, Cody Blake, Ken Blake, Todd Ernst, Mike Anbiner and Finish Walton.
