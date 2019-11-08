Marcelino “Nino” R. Herrera, Sr.
April 17, 1940 –
November 1, 2019
Marcelino joined the heavens surrounded by his loving family on Friday, November 1, 2019 in Lake Jackson, Texas. He was born on April 17, 1940 in Bay City, Texas to parents Marcelino R. Herrera, and Louisa Acosta. Marcelino was a devoted husband to Jesusa O. Herrera of 35 years and a loving father to five sons and two stepchildren. He was a dedicated and hardworking man as he was a truck driver for 20 years and retired from Dow Chemical after 25 years of employment as a Firefighter, EMS, and as an Operator. Marcelino was an active member at the Brazosport SDA Church and held a passion for helping others and enjoyed watching the Houston Astros play. Marcelino was mostly known as “Nino” to many family and friends. He had a wonderful sense of humor and always communicated with others with his gentle eyes and an inviting smile.
Marcelino “Nino” Herrera, Sr. was preceded in death by his parents, Marcelino R. Herrera and Louisa Acosta; brother, Emilio Herrera; and sister, Julia Gonzalez.
He is survived by his wife, Jesusa O. Herrera; his children, Nino Ray Herrera (Cindy), Alex Herrera (Delfilia), Daniel Herrera, Rudy Herrera (Lisa), and Marcelino Herrera Jr.; his stepchildren, Pamfilo Alvarez, and Becky Witt; his brother, Roy Acosta (Brandi); his sisters, Alicia Garza (Joe), Mary Pena (Tony), and Sarah Reyna (Roy); and 22 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren, and countless nieces and nephews; and his loving pet dog, Bear.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Brazosport Seventh-Day Adventist Church located at 801 That Way St, Lake Jackson, TX 77566.
