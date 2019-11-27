Larry Wayne Osborn
September 5, 1957 –
November 18, 2019
Larry Wayne Osborn was born September 5, 1957 in Freeport, Texas, to Ruth Allene and Vaughn Derwood Osborn. He left this life on November 18, 2019 after a lengthy illness.
After attending Brazoswood High School, Larry went on to complete an Associate’s Degree of Applied Science at Brazosport College, and was a member of Phi Theta Kappa. He worked as a CAD designer as he continued to pursue computer programming. But his true passion was always the beach and surfing. He surfed in many exotic places around the world. Larry found joy in running his own surfboard business for many years. He also had a remarkable ability to build any electronic from scratch.
Larry will be remembered by his love for the water, his selfless and kind spirit and his cheesy jokes.
Larry is survived by his wife, Isabelle Osborn, his mother, Ruth Osborn, sister, Rhonda Hudgens and husband, Donnie Hudgens, nephew, Jason Whisenant, nephew Wesley Whisenant and wife, Jessica Whisenant; and niece Lauren Owers and husband, Cleveland Owers.
Larry was preceded in death by his father, Vaughn Derwood Osborn and brother, Terry Vaughn Osborn.
Our sincerest thanks and appreciation to AMed Hospice for their compassion and selfless care they gave.
A celebration of Larry’s life will be held Saturday, November 30, at Angleton Central Assembly of God at 10:00 a.m., 709 W. Mulberry, Angleton, TX 77515.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.