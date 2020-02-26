Darryl Ray Kessner
December 28, 1960 –
February 19, 2020
Darryl was born December 28, 1960 and passed away February 19, 2020 in Clute, TX.
He is survived by his daughter, Katharyn Kessner Boudreaux and husband Cole; and his grandson, Landon Jude Boudreaux of Katy, Texas; parents, Daniel and Patricia Kessner of Clute, TX; brother, Dewayne Kessner of College Station, TX.
Darryl worked in law enforcement for about 33 years. He worked for the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Department, Clute Police Department, and most recently, Hedwig Village Police Department in the Houston area.
Visitation will be Friday, February 28, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and the funeral will be Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Restwood Funeral Home on Plantation Drive in Clute, Texas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.