Douglas Ray Bush
Funeral services for Douglas Ray Bush, 65, of Lake Jackson, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon, Lake Jackson, TX, with the Rev. Dr. Alan Trafford officiating.
Doug lived his early life battling addiction, almost drowning in his efforts to be the man he wanted to be for his family, friends and society. After numerous tries, fifteen years ago he worked twelve steps and emerged into the sunlight of God’s Spirit. Since then, he has selflessly dedicated his life to helping others escape from despair to live in hope. He reconnected with a loving and forgiving family, experiencing the joys of contributing to family gatherings. He threw open his heart and his home to countless people in need of grace, made midnight trips to rescue friends and acquaintances, became a loving and much loved member of Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, and started a chapter of Celebrate Recovery in Lake Jackson. Sermons won’t be the same without his unique version of Amen: “That’s what I’m talking about!”
He met and married the lovely Lori, a woman who shared his love of God and others; together they rejoiced with children and grandchildren, ministered to sinners in need of a Savior, and encouraged every person they met. He was the living, breathing, interrupting, human evidence that God changes people.
He will be missed by his family and by those who loved him in the Plantation Group, at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, at Celebrate Recovery, and by every waitress, checker at Kroger and late-night drive-thru’s, door to door salesman, or mailman he ever met.
He talked to all of us, and tried to introduce every one he met to his Incomparable God, so we all could spend eternity in the same place he is now.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents, John Thomas Bush and Bonnie Maxine Owen Bush; siblings, Larry Bush, and Thomas Bush.
He is survived by his wife, Lori Bush; siblings, Judy Salazar, John Bush, Karen Felder, Brian Bush, Tracy Bush, Bonnie Michelle Crawford; his sons, Ryan and Eric Bush; stepsons, Micah and Matthew Daughrity; seven grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
