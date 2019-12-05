The common complaints about there being “nothing to do” in southern Brazoria County are easily challenged on weekends such as the one coming up. As is customary for the first weekend of December, there are plenty of places for families to spend time together having fun, food and filling baskets with Christmas gifts.
Only this weekend, it might be too much of a good thing.
Putting together a community festival or fundraiser is not an easy thing to do, and when we have a late Thanksgiving as we did this year, the window between when money can be raised and then go toward the cause in time for Christmas is rather small. There are just three Saturdays in December before Christmas arrives this year, packing traditional events together on the same day.
That is unfortunate as willing attendees are forced to pick and choose which events to attend since so many will happen this Saturday. That means vendors and nonprofits counting on large crowds ready to spend will be competing for those people and dollars instead of multiple groups being able to benefit.
For instance, the Natalie Woolsey Toy Drive and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 561 Sugarplum Market in Brazoria take place at about the same time, leaving people to choose between helping needy children or area veterans.
Those wanting to enjoy a community holiday festival have the Light Up the First Capitol in West Columbia, Clute Christmas in the Park, Heart of Christmas in Angleton and Sweeny Christmas in the Park happening simultaneously. They likely will choose their hometown festival, limiting out-of-town visitors who might otherwise have ventured elsewhere in the county for some Christmas cheer.
The fundraisers and festivals don’t include other activities, such as a Surfside home tour, Christmas with the Fishes at Sea Center Texas, the annual Living Nativity in Lake Jackson and multiple chances to break bread with Saint Nick.
Whether any of these events could have moved up or back a day to eliminate the competition between 20-some holiday events deserving attention and attendance in a single day isn’t clear, but it is something we would encourage organizers to consider in the years ahead.
