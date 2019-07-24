After writing a column back in November 2013 about the loss of our dog, Leyla, Gloria Millsap was one of the first people to express condolences to me and my wife. Not only did she offer a hug and sympathy, she stopped by the office not long after to drop off a book about recovering from the loss of a pet.
Tracie Copeland has shown kindness and appreciation in every role she’s ever had, starting when we met while she worked as a spokeswoman for Dow Texas Operations, through her brief “retirement” and now as the marketing person for Sweeny Community Hospital. Seldom does she have an unkind word to say about anyone.
I’ve never met Lukas Langford, but I would recognize his face in a second. It was on the cover of our Harvey Heroes special edition of Brazos Monthly back in October 2017. He and two of his buddies formed what came to be called the CR 36 gang, helping rescue stranded people and animals during the post-storm flooding.
These are just three of the people who will be featured in this year’s Community Profile special edition, which will be included Sunday in The Facts. We again visit the theme of the Great American Worker, people who do more with their jobs than just punch a clock and hit the door the minute the clock ticks onto 5 p.m.
What stood out among the 20-plus people we’ve selected is that they are not just great workers, but also great people. Their devotion isn’t as much to their profession as it is to the people they interact with on any given day, in person, through email and social media, or on the phone.
In addition to the great members of our community already mentioned, we get to know Odie Caskey, who has owned and operated Lube-N-Tube in Angleton for four decades. If someone is struggling and can’t afford to have their car serviced, Caskey often will do the work for free.
“I love people in general,” Caskey told us. “I love the fact that I can help them out. You never know what people are going through from day to day. Everybody has different challenges.”
Josh Cain took over the business from his father, grateful to carry on the quality appliance repair business founded by his dad. Another father and son, Seth and Steve Irwin, opened a gun shop in Sweeny and have seen it strengthen an already tight bond between them. Tammy Davis, who owns Sweet T’s Diner in Freeport, is heralded by her employees as always putting others before herself, whether they are customers, employees or a stranger in need.
The stories touch on people who work for big employers and those who started their own business. It is a mix of people who will never get the black gunk from underneath their fingernails and those with immaculate manicures. It is people who sit behind a desk all day and those who never have to step out of the sunshine.
Kindness and selflessness are the threads that tie them all together.
Their manner of listening to what people really want and treating them with respect isn’t just a winning formula for business. They are things more people could stand to carry over into their lives off the clock. The people in this Sunday’s profile edition offers good lessons about how easy it is to do, and how the rewards go beyond the bottom line.
