Waves a nd wind and sand calm my soul.
They help me to know that we are just tiny beings in this big ‘ol world. Our problems seem so big, but our world so wide.
Staring at the ocean, taking in the peace of it all, I had a talk with God this week.
I don’t talk about my faith here often, but now, in this time of utter uncertainty, when we are kept from physically gathering in our church homes, seems like the right time.
I talk to God every day, mostly in gratitude. But on that day, as I breathed in the salty wind that blew my hair, I came to him with my problems, all of our problems.
On that day, I brought worries about my dad and other seniors in hospitals and nursing facilities cut off from their families. I prayed for their strength in understanding that we would be with them if we could. I brought to God worries about healthcare professionals and staff members who have taken on surrogate family roles. I prayed for Him to keep them safe and give them the strength to do what the rest of us cannot.
I pleaded with God to empower scientists to bring an end to this virus that has taken lives and livelihoods.
I prayed for him to help me, and others who run businesses, that He would help us make the right decisions, even when they are the hardest ones.
I prayed for our children, restless, afraid and missing milestones they can’t get back.
Especially, I lifted up people who suddenly find themselves without jobs, some for the first time in their adult lives, and who wonder how they will pay the rent.
All of those things I unburdened on our God. And then I thanked Him. It wasn’t until then that the tears flowed. How blessed am I, with children and a husband and friends I love, with the support of so many, with a home for shelter and solace, and with a voice to use for good.
May we never lose sight of what we have as we mourn for what we’ve lost.
My friend and priest, Father Victor Perez, says this Lenten season we have all been hit with a big cross. That cross is the powerlessness we feel at having to wait.
That powerlessness can invite fear or anger, and for me it has, at turns, brought both.
Keep our eyes fixed on Jesus, Father asked, in a video shot from his parents’ porch on a recent day off. Be patient with others and their sense of powerlessness, fear, even panic. Pray for them.
“Let us remember how connected we are and to truly still love our neighbor,” he said, and went on.
It’s OK to be fearful, even angry, but remember that Jesus took upon himself our powerlessness, nailed to a cross. The blessed mother did too, at the foot of the cross, powerless to help her suffering son. We pray for her intercession to us.
“In this time, let the powerlessness draw us nearer to God, who is a God of mercy and compassion,” Father Victor said. “His arms are open.”
