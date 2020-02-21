THE FRONT PORCH
‘Hi,” says a guy holding a clipboard. “I’m with the U.S. Census Bureau, taking tabs on all Americans. Are you newly arrived, Muslim or one of those traitors against making America great again and vote Democrat?”
“I’ve been here a long time,” I reply. “Actually, I’m a sixth-generation Texan and a member of the Sons of the Republic of Texas. And I vote.”
He scribbles something on his clipboard. “So you are a citizen of the Republic of Texas and not of the United States? And you have voted in U.S. elections? Just like Governor Abbott said, voter fraud in Texas is ‘rampant.’”
And thus begins the 2020 head count of Americans. But Texans are being hornswoggled by our own aforementioned Gov. Greg Abbot and his Republican buddies, which will cost you and me lots of money. Let me explain.
As you know, the U.S. Constitution requires that every 10 years the federal government makes a head count of all Americans — citizens and non-citizens alike. The census is used to determine the number of members of the U.S. House of Representatives from each state. It also determines how $1.5 trillion in federal funds are distributed to states and local communities every year for services and infrastructure, including health care, jobs, schools, roads and businesses.
So the more people of all shapes and colors Texas has, the more loot we get from Washington — our own loot, incidentally. California and New York have allocated millions to count heads: $187 million in California and $60 million in New York. Twenty-four other states are pouring close to a third of a billion dollars into such projects.
And how much is Texas spending to make sure we get our share? Not one cent.
A bill to commit $50 million to census response died in the Republican-controlled Legislature. Rep. César J. Blanco, the El Paso Democrat who sponsored the bill, claimed the Legislature wanted to blunt a demographic shift that has strengthened Democrats. “They’re concerned that if you have a more accurate count, it would put them at a disadvantage,” he said.
There we have it: Most of those people hiding from ICE live in Democratic-controlled areas, and those regions might get another member of Congress and the Texas Legislature. So, because of Republican leaders in Austin and their need to retain power, millions if not billions of dollars will go to other states. It’s all a matter of priorities.
The latest projections suggest Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina, Oregon and Texas may gain seats following the 2020 census. Alabama, California, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and West Virginia might lose seats.
Texas might get three new Congressional seats, maybe four if we count everybody. And, of course, more money. Texans could use it. The state adds more than 1,000 new residents every single day. Half are newborns. Nearly 30 percent hail from foreign countries, a hefty share from Asia. The remaining 20 percent moved from other states, led by California. Four in 10 residents are Hispanic. One in four is deemed hard to count. One in 17 is an undocumented immigrant.
Fortunately, a volunteer corps of civic groups, philanthropies, local governments and others are trying to fill in with their own get-out-the-headcount programs.
Rural Texas’ population is shrinking: Of the state’s 254 counties, 87 (about one-third) saw a decline in population from 2013 to ’18. The bulk of these counties are in the panhandle and West Texas. Meanwhile, urban areas are growing, especially the suburbs. The I-35 corridor from the Metroplex south to San Antonio is booming. So is the Houston area. The 22nd Congressional District, which covers the south-central portion of the Greater Houston metropolitan area, including a sliver of northern Brazoria County, had more than 850,000 people in 2018, the Census Bureau estimates. That is almost 50,000 residents more than the next-largest district in the state.
Then there is Hidalgo County on the Mexico border. Officially, 866,000 people, almost all Hispanic, live there. Unofficially, county officials count more than a million. In the 2000 census, fewer than one in five households filled out forms. Residents refused to open their doors to Spanish-speaking census-takers sent from Puerto Rico because their accents marked them as strangers.
Wait a minute, the doorbell is ringing again. It’s Gov. Abbott with a clipboard.
