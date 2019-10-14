ACCLAIM
So what makes a hero?
Defining one can be subjective and a matter of perspective, and in one case a hero is nothing more than a sandwich. But in some instances, you certainly know a true hero when you see one or read about them.
And the lifesaving feats performed a week ago by Randy Wilkinson and his friend Brad Stephens certainly qualify as heroism.
Wilkinson, a Lake Jackson resident, had come over to help Stephens with some chores at his house in Freeport when he heard a scream, prompting him to hop back in his ca r and search for a source.
What he discovered was a child barely keeping his chin above the surface of the Old Brazos River after falling from the Velasco Boulevard bridge. The child had hit his leg on what was believed to be a pylon in the water, causing enough damage to make it hard for him to swim out by himself, Freeport police said.
With Stephens lending his help, the two were able to pull the child out of the water. And although the child sustained some serious injuries, he is alive.
“So I made my way over there, and we both just kind of slowly swam back over there toward the T-dock, and both of us just pushed him out of the water and onto the … dock,” Stephens said.
The 11-year-old boy went by ambulance to CHI St. Luke’s Health-Brazosport hospital in Lake Jackson, Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey said. The child’s right leg and ankle were fractured in five spots.
“It was such perfect timing, with everything that happened throughout the course of the day in general,” Stephens said. “If I hadn’t asked Randy to come over to help around 5 p.m. with some electrical issues — he pulled up at the right moment to hear that kid scream. Then one thing led to another, and both of us were blessed to be there to save the kid’s life.”
That timing wouldn’t have amounted to much were Wilkinson and Stephens not the sort of people to react to a distant scream with decisive action. How many of us would have known what to do in such a situation? Wilkinson knew what to do, and Stephens said he deserves the credit.
“Randy, he’s the hero,” he said. “No doubt about it. I made it out there to support him if he got in trouble or needed a breather.”
Wilkinson did have some training in this regard.
“I helped out during the hurricanes with a boat, but nothing serious like that,” he said. “Nothing life or death.”
Both Wilkinson and Stephens should be saluted for showing an instinct for heroism.
“It’s amazing to see citizens risk their own lives to save someone else,” Garivey said. “I am very proud to be a part of a community with heroes like these two men.”
Boxing program expands opportunities for kids
Football may be king in Texas, but a boxing program Oct. 5 in Angleton shows there are lesser-known activities available that teach discipline, provide competition and get kids away from their screens.
And provide plenty of entertainment for fans.
“‘The Battle of Brazoria County II’ was all it was supposed to be and more as boxers from across Southeast Texas, ages 8 to 31, made the trip to Angleton to compete,” Facts sports reporter Marqus Williams wrote.
The show, co-hosted by the Angleton Boxing Club and Freeport Boxing Club with two boxers from each club represented, included about 20 three-round bouts lasting one minute per round. That made for some furious fisticuffs, with each boxer wanting to make the most of his time in the ring. And although the bouts weren’t lengthy, stamina and discipline definitely came into play.
“It’s not what I did in there, but what I did in camp,” said Jallen Villarreal, 17, after winning his first fight with the Freeport club. “Go hard or go home. Whatever we do in camp just put it out here, and it worked. Over there is like a boot camp.”
The fight between Villarreal and Victor Rodriguez, 17, of the Marquez Boxing Club was voted Best Bout of the Night by the judges.
The continued success of the Battle in Brazoria County in its second year indicates a strong future for the development of the sweet science of boxing in the area.
A SHAME
Action taken in alleged school threat in Kansas excessive
School administrators and law enforcement officials face an increasingly difficult task in dealing with school threats, especially differentiating the serious ones from kids just being stupid. But in the face of the tragedies such as took place in Santa Fe last year, they have to treat them all equally because schools cannot afford not to.
But what took place Sept. 18 in Kansas is a case of overreaction.
A 13-year-old girl at Westridge Middle School in Overland Park who formed her fingers into a gun and pointed it at several of her classmates was arrested and charged with a felony.
According to The Kansas City Star, the girl was having a discussion with a classmate who asked if she could kill five people in the room, who would they be? The girl is accused of responding by making a finger gun, pointing it at four students and then pointing it at herself, the newspaper reported.
An Overland Park police spokesperson told NBC News in a statement that someone felt threatened by the action and used the school’s online anti-bullying app to alert administrators, who conducted an investigation then told the school resource officer.
The resource officer interviewed both students involved who “affirmed the actions which constituted the potential threat,” police said.
The resource officer then arrested the girl who made the finger gun.
“Too often there are reports of violence in schools and inevitably questions about what could or should have been done to prevent the tragedy,” police said. “Threats in schools are taken very seriously.”
Maybe so, but there needs to be a balance of reason. Action was expected in this case, but a felony is excessive.
A spokesperson for the Shawnee Mission School District said the district was not involved in the girl’s being arrested.
Jon Cavanaugh, the girl’s grandfather, told the Star he thinks the incident “got completely out of hand” and should have been handled in the principal’s office and not with the teenager being charged with a felony.
“She was just mouthing off,” he said. “I’m really worried about my granddaughter’s future.”
