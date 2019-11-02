R otary International is to be commended for its continuing efforts to eradicate polio worldwide. Rotary members and guests gathered recently for World Polio Day at the Lake Jackson Civic Center to celebrate the progress made, thanks in part to Rotary International’s dedication.
Eradicate — that’s a word that might be hard to fathom for those who remember polio being a widespread threat to children before Jonas Salk developed a successful vaccine for the disease in the mid-1950s.
Yet Ken Vernor, polio chairman for Rotary District 5890 and a past president of the Brazosport Rotary Club, said polio has been 99 percent eliminated.
But that leaves 1 percent. Pakistan and Afghanistan continue to pose challenges that organizations must overcome in their efforts to create a polio-free world. Thus the continuing fight for Rotary.
Where solutions to these dangerous afflictions might come isn’t clear looking forward, it’s focused efforts like those from Rotary International that provide the follow-through that can successfully eliminate them.
The success in largely overcoming polio gives hope that with continuing research and inquiry, successful treatments may be found for such current scourges as Alzheimer’s disease. One day after Rotary celebrated World Polio Day, the Carriage Inn in Lake Jackson hosted a Come Dress My Table fundraiser to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association.
Jennifer Kucera, a family nurse practitioner at Sweeny Medical Center, said the only way to find to a cure for Alzheimer’s is through funding and research.
But a cure might not be out there. Polio has no cure, but vaccination efforts have brought about its removal as a worldwide threat. Regardless of the answer, the success in treating polio shows that continuing resolve to address diseases is well worth the time and pursuit. Polio eradication efforts have cost about $16 billion, but that has saved $27 billion in worldwide health costs, Vernor said.
There is no shortage of afflictions in all corners of the world that need our attention. But focused programs like Rotary’s toward polio show the goal of eradicating them can be reached.
