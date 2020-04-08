Ev en during the best times, people who suffer from depression, anxiety and other mental health problems struggle to get out of bed, interact with others and live life as many consider normal.
Conversely, people who normally are upbeat, the life of the party and constantly on the go are struggling right now, overcome with nervous energy and cabin fever in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both groups of people can be helped by the same action: Reaching out to them with understanding and support.
With so much focus on physical symptoms people might experience if they have contracted the coronavirus, it’s easy to overlook the symptoms of mental strain the crisis is inflicting. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers a list of signs a person might need help dealing with the stress of the pandemic.
Fear and worry about your own health and the health of your loved ones.
Changes in sleep or eating patterns.
Difficulty sleeping or concentrating.
Worsening of chronic health problems.
Worsening of mental health conditions.
Increased use of alcohol, tobacco, or other drugs.
Not all of those will be recognizable to an outsider, given social distancing restrictions that prevent friends and loved ones from popping in for a cup of coffee and a visit. But there are specific groups of people who should be given special attention as they feel the effects of prolonged isolation and a steady barrage of alarming news. According to the CDC, they include: Older people and people with chronic diseases who are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19, children and teens, doctors, other health care providers and first responders, and people who have mental health conditions, including problems with substance use.
Awareness that people you know could be having a difficult time is the first step to providing them support. Often, the next step requires little more than a phone call, text message, video chat or other manner of letting them know someone cares.
People who have a mental illness need to maintain contact with their health professional, and counseling is available for anyone who thinks it will help by calling Youth and Family Counseling Services in Angleton at 979-849-7751. It often can provide assistance at no charge.
This is a great time to reach out to others to ensure they are handling a mentally difficult time. That need will only become greater as the crisis continues. Reach out today.
