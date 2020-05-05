Federal leaders recently announced they would provide states enough tests, swabs and related materials to screen at least 2.6 percent of their populations for COVID-19 in May and June. States hit harder by the outbreak would be eligible for additional assistance.
If that seems like a significant testing program, it’s not. That number of tests wouldn’t be enough to test every inmate currently housed in a state or federal prison or local jail nationwide. It also wouldn’t cover half of the 1.5 million Americans who live in nursing homes, where the disease has caused the majority of deaths.
Perhaps most discouraging is testing 2 percent of residents would be a considerable increase in the majority of the country.
Those are sobering realities for anyone who points at the number of cases as justification for throwing open the doors of every business — or worse, painting the deaths of almost 70,000 Americans as overblown.
An overwhelming lack of testing that could provide a true picture of the scope of COVID-19 infections has been an issue since the first cases of the disease emerged on U.S. soil. While professional athletes could get their hands on test kits, medical workers could not, including those who were providing care to often frail nursing home residents especially susceptible to severe cases of the virus.
Even today, months into the pandemic, a checklist of symptoms must be satisfied before someone is given the green light to be tested. With between a quarter and half of all those infected with the virus not knowing they have it, according to researchers, the disease continues to spread from unwitting carrier to unsuspecting victim. And with restaurants and retailers now allowing people to intermingle, that absence of adequate testing creates a serious risk of the virus returning with a vengeance.
A more proactive testing initiative would be to ensure everyone in the health care system — administrators, doctors and nurses down to the people who mop the floors — is determined to be safe to be around patients and nursing home residents. Those in essential jobs who regularly interact with the public or work in groups would be next.
Gov. Greg Abbott continues to promise a ramping up of testing without providing any detail as to how it will happen. Federal leadership continues to promise more widespread testing without providing an encompassing plan to make that happen. Local officials are left to throw up their hands when someone asymptomatic asks to be tested because they must preserve every precious test they can for a more obvious COVID candidate.
The United States in April made progress toward its testing being near the level of other countries that have experienced widespread infections, recently surpassing South Korea, but is still less than half the per capita rate of Italy. More progress is required to reach parts of the country that are still in the throes of the disease, such as South Dakota, and nursing homes nationwide that are just one positive test away from a surge in cases.
Without a comprehensive testing program to provide the best chance at keeping a second wave of the virus from being worse than the first, efforts to put our local, state and national economies back on the track could be derailed. Such as program will take money, a clear implementation plan and a will to not dismiss the risk that what we have just lived through could come back.
