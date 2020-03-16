City of Angleton not being responvsive
To the citizens of Angleton, county seat of Brazoria County — the sudden departure of our city manager and last year other employees leaving or being let go requires questions, questions asked in my four Open Records requests to the city secretary that have produced no documents or answers after 30 days’ time.
Further, repeated violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act remain unanswered regarding microphone use at council meetings.
As discussed in 2014 in a Department of Justice mediation process and reported in the Sept. 27, 2014, Facts article, agreements with the city are not being complied with Mr. Mayor.
It’s time the citizens ask their elected council members what is up and why. Good luck getting any answers.
Larry Shaefer, Angleton
