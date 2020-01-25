Taxes, personal ethics, local control and charter schools are a few topics on the minds of local residents.
It has been one week since the call went out for readers to submit questions for our first Facts-sponsored candidate forum, and the response has been great.
Readers want to know about candidates’ experience, how they will apply the law equitably and much more.
The deadline for submitting questions is Thursday. Send them to news@thefacts.com or drop them by our office at 720 S. Main St. in Clute.
Lake Jackson City Council voted this week to waive fees for the civic center rental for this event. My thanks to them for recognizing this as an educational community event meriting this waiver.
The forum is set for Feb. 4 at the Lake Jackson Civic Center. It will start at 5:30 p.m. with a meet and greet with all candidates in local contested primaries, which will include constable and judicial races.
At 6:30 p.m. we will start the question-and-answer portion of the night with candidates for sheriff and state representative. All of the candidates in those races have said they will attend, so readers have ample opportunity to educate themselves in advance of the March primaries.
The importance of these particular races and the fact that they came along in the same year prompted us to plan this forum in the first place.
Sheriff Charles Wagner’s impending retirement and Speaker Dennis Bonnen’s decision not to seek another term meant two vitally important races for the majority of Brazoria County voters came about in the same election cycle. Both races drew interest from multiple candidates, each of whom brings different motivation, experience and background.
Some of them have well-known names and backgrounds, others have amassed bigger campaign war chests, but all decided to put their names out there as candidates for jobs with long hours and intense scrutiny.
The least we can do is hear them out, get to know them and vote for whose message and vision most aligns with our goals for our county and state government. By doing so, we also will let them know what Brazoria County will expect of our elected officials. It’s a chance to get real, beyond the prepared statements and social media platitudes.
The deadline to register to vote in the March primary elections for federal, state and county candidates is Feb. 3, the day before our forum. Go to brazoriacountyclerk.net for more information on that.
Remember, the March primary elections don’t include candidates for mayor and city council, even though filing for those races has begun. Voting for municipal elections is in May.
In the meantime, keep those questions for sheriff and state representative coming. I look forward to getting you some answers on Feb. 4.
Correction: We corrected this story quickly online, but I’m restating it here. In an otherwise well-done and informative story on donations to House Dist. 25 candidates, the paper incorrectly attributed $14,000 of Rhonda Seth’s campaign spending. Seth spent that money with a web-based advertising company called El Toro.
Our apologies and thanks to Seth, who contacted me directly the morning the story ran so that we could post a correction quickly.
