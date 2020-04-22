My father, Asa Lee Lander, was born Oct. 25, 1899, in the Madisonville area.
His father was James Anthony Lander and his mother was Alice Josephine Wells, and they were both born in 1873. As a teenager he went to work for the Freeport Sulfur Company because his uncle, Dick Henson, who lived in Freeport, told him that the company was hiring.
He moved to Freeport in 1917 and began work tarring pipelines at Bryan Mound by pulling a canvas back and forth around and under the pipe while others poured melted tar onto the pipe and canvas. The purpose of this was to keep the pipe from rusting and to give it a coating.
To manage his money, which he was not used to, he opened an account in the Velasco State Bank, where Duke Skinner worked.
After working nearly a year, he caught the Spanish Flu and became very sick, going to a doctor at the Freeport Hospital. Some had already died and the doctor told him, “You may die, as you already have pneumonia.”
He told the doctor that he wanted to go home to die and the doctor told him that he may not make it home.
He withdrew his money from the bank and made it to the train station, boarded the train that went through North Zulch on the way to Fort Worth. Feeling terrible, he told the conductor that if he were unconscious when they got to North Zulch, to be sure to put him off the train when they got there.
His mother had been very ill and had been in a hospital in Galveston. In fact, she had been on the last train to get out of Galveston just before the 1900 hurricane almost wiped that town off the map.
When Asa got home, his mother began nursing him, using what skill she had picked up while being a patient in the hospital. Evidently, she became good at it because she nursed him back to health.
Later that year, he returned to Freeport and his job. He also reopened his account at the bank, putting what money he had left back in.
At that time, record of an account was handwritten upon a ledger that was kept on one sheet for a year. Many years later, when the Velasco State Bank was finalized, I was given that page of my dad’s account showing when he withdrew his money and when he reentered, giving the amount each time.
My grandmother did not just nurse my dad, after he regained his health, many in the area brought their sick folk to her house for nursing care, thinking she was immune. At times, she had more than two in the house at one time, they came and went. Many were saved, but toward the end of the year, she came down with the Spanish Flu and succumbed on Jan. 19, 1919. She is buried in the Madisonville City Cemetery.
