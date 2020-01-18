Thank you to the 104 donors who donated blood on Dec. 17, 2019, at the 500th blood drive hosted by The Auxiliary of Angleton Danbury that included six first-time donors. Your gift of blood gave 121 products that included whole blood, platelets, red blood cells or plasma; these are one of the most precious gifts a person can give.
Thank you to our current chairman, Peggy Morehan, and all the past six chairmen who have served since the first blood drive held June 23, 1973. In 1983, the Auxiliary decided to hold the blood drive every month on the third Tuesday; this continues to this day.
Our next blood drive will be noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Our cookie hostess, Bobbye Peltier, is proud to say we serve homemade cookies at every blood drive
Thank you to the donors of the 44,658 donations that saved 133,979 lives over these years as of October 2019.
Thank you to the donors that placed The Auxiliary of Angleton Danbury in fifth place out of 26 donation centers.
Our drive in December was in honor of Weston Timaeus, grandson of one of our very active members, Larry Timaeus. One never knows when blood will be needed for family or friends. The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center serves 26 counties and needs 1,000 attempts per day to achieve the 800 donations needed daily.
A thank-you magnet attached to a fact card was given to each donor and will be handed out to donors in January and February.
If you can give blood, please give!
