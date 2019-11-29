Some mistakes are more obvious than others, and in the case of a billboard being constructed along Highway 36 in Brazoria, the goof is impossible to miss.
If city leaders are smart, they will let it stay there, as painful as the decision will be — and as painful as having to look at the mammoth structure into the foreseeable future will be for residents. The reasoning is simple: The purported violator of the city’s billboard ban didn’t do anything wrong.
Advertising Higher Inc. approached the city seeking a permit to build the billboard on the corner of West Smith Street and North Brooks Street, and City Manager Olin Massingill issued one in late August, he said.
Neither the city manager, who had come into the job on an interim basis four months earlier, nor the sign company appeared aware City Council had adopted a ban on new billboards in city limits in July 2018. The permit process seemed like a routine matter and Massingill signed off on it.
Last week, after construction on the billboard began, a council member informed Massingill about the city’s prohibition on such signs, he said. The city manager immediately revoked the permit and called for an emergency council meeting Nov. 20 to see what they could do to stop construction.
Council that afternoon issued a stop work order after conversations with the advertising company, the contractors and the landowner failed to halt the project, Massingill said.
To put it simply, the situation is a mess that is certain to cost the city tens of thousands of dollars to fight with the genuine possibility it could lose. Advertising Higher operated in good faith, received permission from the city to build and invested tens of thousands of dollars toward materials and building for their approved project.
While ignorance of the law is no excuse for doing something wrong, the company should not have to absorb significant financial losses for the city not knowing its own ordinance. Brazoria is at minimum equally responsible for the mess, and much as it would like, cannot with a clean conscience just say “oops” and leave the company as the only side to suffer consequences.
The costs to the city, in terms of legal expenses and reputation, will be far greater to fight construction of the billboard than to let it stand.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.