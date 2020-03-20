It’s increasingly likely Americans could get checks for $1,000 or more as part of a $1 trillion stimulus bill the Trump administration announced it was seeking this week. This could be the difference between rent and homelessness for thousands in Brazoria County in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s unlikely to be effective without a multi-pronged approach.
The intent of the checks for $1,000, or however much they turn out to be, would be twofold: to prevent further economic damage and provide a cash infusion, according to the administration.
While it’s unclear how high the unemployment rate might climb as layoffs continue daily, Texan unemployment claims in the second week of March jumped 58 percent from a year ago, the Texas Workforce Commission reported.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that at 11:59 p.m. Friday, Texans must limit social gatherings to 10 people and not eat and drink at restaurants and bars, but they can still get to-go orders. His edict also closes gyms, bans people from visiting nursing homes except for critical care and temporarily closes schools. The executive order goes through April 3.
While takeout can help keep local restaurants’ doors open, it most likely will not employ the same number of servers used for a regular dinner service. Servers, bartenders, sales associates, gym employees and many others will be at least temporarily unemployed and need help.
State unemployment benefit offices will likely be extremely overwhelmed, meaning the federal government needs to step in to help.
The federal government has sent checks directly to Americans, in the form of tax rebates, twice before. The $300 in 2001 was more successful in stimulating the economy than the $300 to 600 in 2008, when people stuck it in their banks in fear of the looming recession instead of spending it.
The latter is unlikely to happen now if the check only applies to people who have their income reduced or terminated by the pandemic. They will use this money to pay their bills.
Depending on how quickly these people get a $1,000 check, they may be able to pay their rent for April. Hopefully, they can use whatever money they have saved up to pay for electricity, internet, water and other necessities, but it’s no secret many people live paycheck to paycheck.
The check can help them scrape by until they get sufficient unemployment benefits.
What would be effective and necessary at a time like this, in addition to a cash infusion, is a short-term freeze on routine living expenses. If unemployed people did not have to worry about paying rent, credit card bills and other major expenses for a few months, they could use the government checks to buy food, hygiene items and medical supplies, some of the only things they should be leaving their homes for anyway.
This is a time for the federal government to show strong leadership. The $1,000 checks are a good start, but they won’t be enough by themselves.
