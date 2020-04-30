History will be unkind
It is an indisputable fact that Donald Trump refused to listen to the early warnings from some of his advisors about the danger of the Coronovirus. When the history of his one term Presidency is written, it will be abundantly clear that he failed to prevent the deaths of many thousands of our fellow citizens.
Larry Jablecki, Angleton
