Religious scholar Reza Aslan, during his research, discovered most of the world’s religions basically deliver the same message, just through different means and languages. But there is a difference between a person’s faith and the religion they choose to follow.
Faith is the belief God will hear our prayers and respond to them. Religion is a set of rules we are expected to follow as a public expression of that faith. Being a member of an organized religion is not necessary to be a person of faith, Aslan says.
“Faith is personal and mysterious and individualistic and inexpressible and indefinable,” ‘Aslan told Oprah Winfrey in a 2016 interview. “Religion is merely the language that you can use to express what is fundamentally inexpressible, to define what is undefinable.”
That sentiment is vitally important now as people of faith are invited to put their own lives at risk to participate in prayerful gatherings, such as that earlier this week in an Alvin parking lot. On a larger scale, ministers in Louisiana and Florida, ordered to close their chapel doors to protect congregants, defiantly continue to host services and ignore the guidance about social distancing and personal contact.
Around Texas, preachers who continue to welcome congregants do not have to worry about facing criminal charges like their brethren in Louisiana and Florida. Gov. Greg Abbott has deemed houses of worship as essential, allowing them to hold services as though more than 50,000 people hadn’t already died from a highly contagious disease — including almost 100 Texans.
But being allowed to do something doesn’t mean it’s a good idea — or a safe one.
A church choir in Washington state practices social distancing for a rehearsal believing it would protect them from spreading the disease. Almost four dozen choir members contracted the disease, and two died of it. Churches in London, South Korea, Singapore and Georgia reported instances of the virus being spread through worship services, Harvard University epidemiologist Bill Hanage said.
None of which is an indictment of those who believe faith in God is part of the solution to the pandemic. Prayer is beneficial for those seeking comfort during the crisis and is to be supported and encouraged, but that prayer can be said in private, at home, without imperiling anyone’s lives.
Senior Pastor Ken Still of the 6,000-member Oakwood Church in New Braunfels understands the need to have services remotely. His church lost an active 44-year-old congregant to COVID-19 and has prayed with his loved ones from the driveway of their home as they self-quarantine.
“As Christian people, we’re taught to be respectful and respect authorities, and our authorities aren’t doing that because they want to hurt us, they’re doing that because they want to protect us,” Still told The Texas Tribune.
Whether decided by an elected official or an appointed pastor, protecting the faithful is part of their mission they are called upon to carry out. Inviting people to gather — potentially bringing a deadly virus with them — is a dangerously unnecessary risk. Hundreds do not need to gather in His name to call for grace and healing. An open Bible and open heart are as effective as open chapel doors.
