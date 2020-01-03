Here comes 2020, with all the hope and expectations we had for 2019. Make that fear and hand-wringing. But, once again, I shall say the sooth so you will know when to put on your flak jacket.
January
Gov. Greg Abbott charges: “There are 59,000 illegal immigrants waiting to vote in the next election.” When it is pointed out they are all in holding pens in Mexico, Abbott replies, “They may vote absentee.”
FEMA announces: “Help is on the way.” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner replies, “Good. Hundreds of Houstonians need aid after Imelda.” FEMA explains it was referring to Hurricane Carla.
February
President Donald Trump sends a Valentine to Russian President Vladimir Putin, with a note: “If things don’t work out over here, Rudy and I might need a place to crash.”
Fox News announces it will go off the air each evening after 6 p.m. “All our viewers are either asleep or taking their medications.”
March
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice saves money on inmates’ food: “With a little salt and lemon, tartare feral hog tastes fine.”
Houston developers convince the City Council that building in flood-prone areas will make Houston a “world-class city, like Venice.”
All Democratic candidates for president will debate on CNN non-stop from noon Monday until midnight Thursday.
April
President Trump announces he has filed his income taxes and would release the documents but “the dog ate them.” When a reporter notes every president since Theodore Roosevelt has had a dog at the White House, but not Trump, he replies: “That’s why you are the enemy of America.”
The NRA argues the Easter bunny should no longer be considered an endangered species.
May
Houston MTA apologizes for a delay in improving mass transit. “The mule died.”
The Texas State Board of Education chooses the King James version of the Bible to be read in class. One board member explains: “If English was good enough for Jesus, it’s good enough for the school children of Texas.” In another action, a motion to add sex education to the curriculum is voted down, opponents declaring: “High schoolers are too young to know where babies come from.”
June
Joe Biden denies he is too old to be president, declaring: “I am going to campaign in all 13 states.”
At the annual White House Press Minute, a reporter charges that candidate Trump promised to “get rid of” the national debt, and he could make the U.S. debt-free “over a period of eight years.” Instead, his budgets would add $9.1 trillion during that time. White House Press Secretary Sean Hannity replies: “Mexico will pay for it.”
July
Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher promises, “This year the Aggies will win the national championship.”
The Oxford English Dictionary declares the terms “military intelligence,” “jumbo shrimp” and “Fox News” to be oxymorons.
President Trump finally gets a dog, which he kicks around the Oval Office. He names him Whistle-Blower.
August
At the Republican National Convention, President Trump is nominated for a second term, but uses the same crown.
The Houston Astros have a mathematical chance of playing in the World Series, the Little League World Series.
Otherwise, nothing happens. It’s too hot.
September
A&M loses its intrasquad game.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says he has a plan for gerrymandering. “I already have drawn up new districts. I borrowed a Sharpie from President Trump.” Democrats protest the proposed congressional district that runs from Texarkana to Laredo.
October
Most popular Halloween costume among Democrats: Ukrainian soldier with no ammo.
After a seventh fire at petrochemical complexes along the Houston Ship Channel, the Trump administration blames the disasters on “overregulations — all those inspectors get in the way of fire trucks.”
November
The Texas A&M football team goes 0-11, but Aggies carry on their tradition of bonfire. This time, it has a special topping: Jimbo Fisher.
Thanksgiving is called off after Native Americans protest that the federal agency is still called the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Suggested change: The Washington Redskins. President Trump pardons the Thanksgiving turkey, declaring, “Turkey is our ally.”
December
All department store Santa Clauses are laid off. In their place is a big red chair and an iPad.
Following several crashes, Boeing recalls its sleighs.
