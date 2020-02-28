One of the more interesting questions among the nonbinding propositions on the Texas Republican Party primary ballot pertains to what has become a hot topic in recent years, that of how bail is set in different jurisdictions.
GOP Proposition 9 reads, “Bail in Texas should be based only on a person’s danger to society and risk of flight, not that person’s ability to pay.” Republican voters are then asked to say whether they agree.
The question sets up the classic example of lumping together two unrelated aspects of an issue and forcing someone to pick sides. In a just court system, those standards would not be an either-or proposition.
In other words, why shouldn’t all those factors be part of determining the bail amount for someone accused of a crime?
If two people are accused of the same offense, and one comes from a family of millionaires and the other comes from poverty, applying the same bond amount is inherently unfair to the person of lesser means. Both could pose a danger to the public and risk fleeing, leaving only the monetary aspect to determine whether they spend the months before trial sleeping in a warm, comfortable bed or in an orange jumpsuit.
Applying the same bond amount to both, in such a scenario, is to punish the poor suspect with imprisonment — who, remember, still has not been convicted of a crime.
The legal standard is, and should be, setting a reasonable bond for each suspect. That amount will not be the same for each person accused because of the resources each has available. And it works both ways.
An accused killer who is a repeat offender and comes from poverty will require a much lower bail amount to keep from being released than someone of wealthier means — think Robert Durst, whose family fortune allowed him to walk free during his multiple trials, or Harvey Weinstein, a rich producer who spent very few nights in a cell before his convictions last week.
Should those two horrible human beings be granted greater privileges by the judicial system simply because they come from privilege? Of course not, but that essentially is what the GOP’s question is advocating by asking whether someone’s financial resources should be considered in setting bail.
If you’re wealthy, enjoy your freedom. If you’re poor, you can rot in a cell, guilty or not.
The Republican Party’s proposition is half correct in what it believes are important factors in determining whether a person should be set free pending their day in course — flight risk and the level of threat they would pose to society. But to eliminate financial means from the equation is to advocate an unjust system where the haves of our country are far more likely to walk free before conviction than those who come from poverty.
