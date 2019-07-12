August is fast approaching, and many high school graduates are excitedly preparing to move out of their childhood home and into a more independent adulthood at college.
For those planning to go the the University of Texas Austin campus, a piece of good news went out this week, making waves among people who remain concerned about the ever-increasing costs of higher education.
Beginning in the 2020 school year, undergraduates whose families earn up to $65,000 in gross income each year will have their tuition and school fees fully covered by the university system. For students whose families earn up to $125,000, tuition costs will be alleviated if they can demonstrate financial need, according to the Texas Tribune.
While this is great news and a welcome change, tuition and fees are only part of the financial burden of higher education. There are a number of items financial aid can’t cover, and those are some of the true barriers to entry for many prospective students.
It’s difficult to make an argument that the cost of a college education, especially from a top-tier school, has not become something that financially straps students and families well into the future. It’s a growing problem many adults a generation or two removed from earning a degree dismiss too easily. They shrug their shoulders or start rambling about how their summer spent as a lifeguard paid for a college education and the down payment on their first house — all while not needing a cell phone.
If only it still were that easy.
Students at public four-year institutions during the 1987-88 academic year paid an average of $3,190 in tuition when adjusted to 2017 dollars, according to a report at CNBC.com. Thirty years later, that average had risen to $9,970 for the 2017-18 school year. That’s a 213 percent increase.
Graduates with six-figure starting salaries in their first job out of school are having a hard time paying off the debt they accrued earning their degrees. And that loan money didn’t all go toward tuition.
Books, rent and meal plans are among some of the surprises that await many freshmen students, and it’s hard not to feel you are being played when the author of that $200 textbook is the person teaching the class.
In Austin, where this new policy affects, the average monthly cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment sits at $1,240 and is increasing each year, according to Curbed.com. Many apartment complexes now require proof of income from renters to show they earn at least three times the cost of rent, which amounts to $44,640. Lifeguarding and summer internships won’t satisfy that requirement.
The University of Texas at Austin estimates housing to cost $11,812 each year for in-state undergraduate students who live independently on or off campus, transportation $1,490, books $700 and other miscellaneous costs $2,902. None of those costs are covered by the new policy.
Make no mistake, what the University of Texas at Austin is doing is a step in the right direction, but university systems need to start taking a hard look at the costs outside of the baseline tuition. These are the things that can make even a fully paid college tuition out of reach for students from a modest background.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.