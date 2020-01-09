Device Recycling Brazoria County residents are invited to recycle old electronics at the Residential Electronics Recycling event. When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday Where: Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton
As you are reading this, technology leaders are showing off the latest in gadgets that aim to improve the lives of everyday people. Cars, phones, personal assistants and more are being shown for the first time to audiences at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
Most of the products being demonstrated are not groundbreaking innovations. Video game systems, home entertainment technology, watches and phones are already owned by millions of Americans, but even things that were wrapped in paper under the Christmas tree a few weeks ago are already being reframed as obsolete by companies looking to sell you the next hot-ticket item.
And don’t deny it — you’ll likely replace that cell phone once it is paid off.
But there isn’t some retirement farm upstate where old cell phones go to enjoy strong signals and all-day batteries. Most of the time, those phones go one of two places: that drawer next to the flashlight or into the landfill. And sometimes that drawer is just a stepping stone to the landfill.
Neither of those solutions are ideal though. Electronic devices rely on precious metals and toxic materials to function properly. When those devices end up in a landfill, those materials, which were contained by precise manufacturing, can leak out and damage the environment.
Luckily, Brazoria County residents again will have an option to avoid such a situation.
Since 2009, the Residential Electronics Recycling event has allowed people to dispose of their aging technology for free, and it’s a service more people need to use.
“If we continue to treat the items that we have … as something that is going to take up space on Earth, the best way to do it is to not throw it away,” said Jamae Bowman, president of Keep Brazoria County Beautiful Association. “It is to process it into something else that is useful.”
While not everyone is a fan of “green” initiatives, it’s hard to argue an old tube television filled with lead is doing anyone any good sitting in a hole in the ground. The components of older devices can be removed and reused in other products. That means the technology being shown off this week in Las Vegas could be made from the beeper or PDA you forgot even existed.
At the very least, take the opportunity to do a little bit of home cleaning. That old Nintendo Entertainment System tucked away in the closet is just useless clutter. Take the old CRT television gathering dust in the basement to the Residential Electronics Recycling event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds.
There’s nothing wrong with wanting the latest and greatest tech, but make sure you are doing something responsible with what it replaces before tossing it in a trash biun or setting it at the curb.
(1) entry
I'm not driving to Angleton when I can put it out for trash pickup
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.