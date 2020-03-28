DAY 1
I have everything I need to self-quarantine and thus avoid catching the coronavirus, which must have come from drinking that Mexican beer. Some call the sickness the novel coronavirus or COVID-19, although President Trump calls it the China virus.
We were told to stay away from everyone else and stock up on necessities. That explains my 43 bottles of Smirnoff and the eight boxes of cigars. My food supply is adequate, although the pantry has “use by” markings going back to Christmas.
DAY 3
Houston announces the shutdown of bars and clubs — on the eve of St. Patrick’s Day. Staying away from other people isn’t so unusual. People have stayed away from me most of my adult life. Still, I avoid riots.
ESPN is showing the 1978 Rose Bowl. Experts on TV say we should have planned for the virus, but no one is taking responsibility for all the screw-ups. The experts warn: “Don’t touch contagious surfaces.” So I wash my hands after every broadcast. I’ve stopped opening the mail. I disinfect my newspapers with a 30-minute fry in the microwave just in case. My broker says not to worry, the crash is only a slight hiccup.
DAY 7
My wife is worried we don’t have enough food to last through the quarantine. I tell her we have plenty. The TV news is interviewing people who have the virus. I begin reading “War and Peace.” Emails try to sell me facemasks for a mere $75. Stores are being raided by shoppers buying Purell, food and toilet paper. Why toilet paper? Is there a run on the runs?
Just to break our supply of meals, I order some food delivered. When the deliverer says: “Would you — ah-CHEW! — sign here just below my shaking hand?” I shut the door.
DAY 11
Actually, I got a late start on the pandemic worry by watching news from the White House. Early on, President Trump complained on Twitter the “Fake News Media” and Democrats were doing everything to “inflame the Corona Virus situation” while he claimed the “risk is low to the average American.” He also predicted that positive cases in the country would soon reach “zero.” Then the situation got worse, and Trump suddenly changed his tune. “I’ve always known this is a real — this is a pandemic. I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic.” His nose grew another inch.
Schools, most stores and cockfights are closed, but toilet paper is still on the market for as little as $150 a roll. Any gathering of 250 people or more is prohibited, unless they are lined up outside the ER entrance at a hospital.
DAY 14
I finish “War” and am beginning “Peace.” Wonder if some people are singing the Statler Brothers song that goes: “Counting flowers on the wall, that don’t bother me at all. Playing solitaire ’til dawn with a deck of fifty-one. Smoking cigarettes and watching Captain Kangaroo. Now don’t tell me I’ve nothing to do.”
The TV news is interviewing people who know people who have heard of the virus. Our food supply is holding up. I like oatmeal for breakfast, lunch and dinner. “Social distancing” is the key word — stay at least 6 feet away from contact with others. This makes talking on the phone difficult.
Gun stores say there is a run on guns. Some fear that officials — particularly if a Democrat is elected to the White House later this year — will try to limit or restrict access to firearms.
DAY 19
We are told not to touch our face. That explains my bad breath and beard. My broker won’t return my phone calls. Heather MacDonald at the Manhattan Institute writes that deaths so far in the pandemic make up .000012 percent of the U.S. population. “By comparison, there were 38,800 traffic fatalities in 2019. That represents an average of over one hundred traffic deaths every day.” She blames the press for creating hysteria. Remind me not to drive with Ms. MacDonald.
DAY 22
I check my stock portfolio. Now I know why they’re called “brokers.” Cabin fever is getting to us. I tell my wife it’s hard smoking a cigar while wearing a face mask. She suggests I go for a walk in the hospitals. Or take an ocean cruise. I start humming, “Counting flowers on the wall, that don’t bother me at all.”
