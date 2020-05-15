THE OFFICE
There is no boss hovering over me, asking me why my project — find Mike Pence’s spine — was not finished on time, no co-worker dropping by to discuss the Astros’ chances of making bail before the truncated season starts, no one trying to sell me their daughter’s Girl Scout cookies, and no one objects to my spittoon. But I commute quite a ways, from the bedroom, through the solarium to my office. With light traffic, I can make it in 20 minutes.
Due to the new coronavirus, today millions of Americans are at home, spending all day on their computer or Zooming while still in their pajamas, house shoes and unshaven, not even using a deodorant. There are advantages and disadvantages, along with the question: when this pandemic is over, or until Gov. Greg Abbot says the death toll is acceptable, will our work habits go back to normal or will we continue to go unshaven?
Not to get bogged down in stats, a survey of 1,000 full-time employed men and women in the past month found 69 percent of Americans enjoy working from home more than they thought they would while 54 percent say they are more productive at home. About half of working adults are sleeping later because they don’t have to commute, 37 percent admit to wearing pajamas during the day and 17 percent work with a pet or child on their lap.
Here’s a statistic I find to be suspicious, but it could be true: Research shows that, apparently due to the pandemic, 66 percent of Americans are currently working from home, 44 percent are working remotely — that is, at the funeral home or pig rendering factory — five days or more a week, but 39 percent would prefer to work some place other than home.
As for those who stay home, the usual suspects: the suits, the numbers crunchers freed from their cubicles. This covers management, business and financial industries. Those who still awake to the alarm clock are store clerks, prison guards, rat catchers and postal carriers.
Americans whose workplaces haven’t changed include lighthouse keepers, authors and President Donald Trump. Shepherds and cowboys fall into their own category. None of this includes the millions of Americans who aren’t working, period.
The worst thing about the pandemic — well, not counting all the suffering, deaths and worldwide disruptions — is trying to turn the pages in newspapers, magazines and books. My fingers are too dry. I used to simply lick my fingers and magically flip the page. Now we are not even supposed to touch our face. Also, it’s hard to lick your fingers while wearing a mask.
What will our society look like after the pandemic? A Gallup poll found a majority of American adults working from home would prefer to continue doing so “as much as possible” after the pandemic. Working at home means less driving, less gas, fewer fill-ups. The lifeline for Houston and Texas is oil and gas, and with oil already at historic lows, what happens to the Texas economy?
The state government will suffer a harsh cut in gasoline and diesel taxes (20 cents a gallon). The Permanent University Fund, largely financed with royalties from the oil biz which is channeled to the UT and A&M systems, will be hurt, too. How will those schools pay for their halfbacks?
The public schools in Texas also depend on state funds. School teachers from Dalhart to Harlingen will have to turn in their Mercedes-Maybach. On the other hand, less driving means less air pollution. Already satellite shots show cities around the world have less air pollution.
There are spin-offs that will suffer when workers tell their boss, “I did great during the pandemic self-quarantine. Why can’t I just work from home?” If this happens in significant numbers, what happens to the delis and fast-food shops — that didn’t go bankrupt — that serve lunches to the wage slaves Monday through Friday? Kids might find home schooling beats the 30-minute ride on the school bus and no more of that foul-tempered Miss Grinch. There will be less work for the police since home burglaries will drop — all the houses will be occupied. And who needs a home alarm system?
Well, it’s back to work for me. Maybe I can Google “spine — veep.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.